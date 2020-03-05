Earl William Crites
December 30, 1951-March 2, 2020
It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Earl William Crites. He was a long time resident of Hanford, CA born in Denham Springs Louisiana on December 30, 1951.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a long time member of First Christian Church in Hanford, CA. As a young man Earl worked various jobs until suffering a stroke in his early 30's. Even so he continued to find ways to be of service. He was an avid lover of the outdoors. He was especially fond of fishing and camping.
Earl is survived by three daughters, Adrienne Duarte of Hanford CA, Sonia Crites of Alameda CA, and Charlotte Richards of Hanford CA. He is also survived by three siblings Fern Alvarez of Fannette TX, Dean Crites and Debbie Kinner of Beaumont TX. In addition numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.
He is preceded in Death by his parents Charles William Crites and Flora Christine Harris (Crites). In addition three brothers Jack Crites, Charles Crites, and Ricky Crites.
The family extends their thanks and gratitude to Kaweah Delta Home Health and the nursing staff at Adventist Health for their high quality care. His long term caretaker Lindsay Higgs for all she has done over the years in providing care and companionship. Finally the family's gratitude goes to First Christian Church for their prayers and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Services will be at First Christian Church 505 W. Cameron St. Hanford, CA 93230.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.