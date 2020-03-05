Earl William Crites

December 30, 1951-March 2, 2020

It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Earl William Crites. He was a long time resident of Hanford, CA born in Denham Springs Louisiana on December 30, 1951.

He was a long time member of First Christian Church in Hanford, CA. As a young man Earl worked various jobs until suffering a stroke in his early 30's. Even so he continued to find ways to be of service. He was an avid lover of the outdoors. He was especially fond of fishing and camping.

Earl is survived by three daughters, Adrienne Duarte of Hanford CA, Sonia Crites of Alameda CA, and Charlotte Richards of Hanford CA. He is also survived by three siblings Fern Alvarez of Fannette TX, Dean Crites and Debbie Kinner of Beaumont TX. In addition numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

He is preceded in Death by his parents Charles William Crites and Flora Christine Harris (Crites). In addition three brothers Jack Crites, Charles Crites, and Ricky Crites.