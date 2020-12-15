You have permission to edit this article.
Earl "Jack" Nuding
Earl "Jack" Nuding

June 24, 1958 December 4, 2020

Jack Nuding of Lemoore passed away at home at the age of 62. Jack was born to Jack and Virginia Nuding he was raised in Lemoore and was an excellent baseball player in his youth. He graduated from Lemoore High School class of 1976. Jack had worked at Home Depot for the last 27 years.

Jack is survived by his sister Wendy Nuding of Flagstaff, AZ. Private services were held at Lemoore Cemetery.

