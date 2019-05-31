Dr. Lawrence A. Beloof
July 8, 1936-May 21, 2019
Remembering the life, and legacy of Professor Lawrence Allen Beloof “Larry”, 82, born in Wichita, Kansas, to Byron and Helen Beloof on July 8, 1936, and left this earth May 21, 2019. He will always be remembered as an avid reader, wherever he went he had a book in his hand, for his kind smile and generosity.
Some of Larry's first jobs; a taxi driver in San Francisco, then becoming an IRS agent, before he completed his full potential. He set his sights on a higher education attending Friends University, his graduate work was done at Michigan State Kalamazoo and set out to fulfill his dream of completing his doctorate degree in the University of Santa Barbara. He loved Shakespeare and did his thesis on it.
Larry taught at the University of Maryland where he traveled to Germany and Scotland, to teach for a few years. He then made West Hills College his final teaching stop, where he taught for 35 years, before retiring. He made an impact on so many students through his years of teaching at West Hills College. He wasn't an easy teacher, but he was fair. His students either liked his class or they absolutely hated it.
Larry was loved by all that were fortunate enough to have known him. He loved to travel with his long-standing friend to places like England, Italy, San Francisco, Las Vegas or Lake Tahoe. In his travel ventures, He always made a point to stop at every bookstore. His favorite place to hang out was at Ryan's Place Restaurant to simply read a book, and he was loved by all the employees, and customers.
He is survived by his wife, Debera, whom he married in 2008. One son, Matt, two stepsons; Robert Heinrich and his wife Jeannie, Dustin Heinrich and his wife Kristal. Three grandchildren; Ryan, Zoe and Toni and one great-grandchild, Sophia. His stepsister, Ann Collins, and stepbrother, Roger Beloof, both of Manhattan, Kansas. Larry loved his family he was always there for them. He would love to sit with the children at any gathering and read to them. He also leaves behind his furry babies his dog, Oscar and his two cats, Molly and Romeo.
Together with family and friends, we will celebrate the life of Larry on June 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Armona Assembly of God Church 14341 Hanford-Armona Rd. Armona, Ca 93202
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care,
213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, Ca 559-582-5400
