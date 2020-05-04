Dr. James E. Dean

Dr. Dean graduated from Carrol College (Helena, MT) in 1951 and graduated Creighton University Medical School (Omaha, NE) in June 1955. He fulfilled his Internship at St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth, MN) from 1955 to 1956. He then began his residency in Internal Medicine at Leahy Clinic (Boston, MA) from September 1956 until June 1958. He completed his residency at Scripps Clinic (La Jolla) in 1959. Dr. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 until 1961. In 1961 he and his wife Betty moved to Hanford, CA where he practiced medicine until his retirement in 2015. During his years of practice he served on the boards of Sacred Heart Hospital and as Chief of the Medical Staff from 1991 - 1992. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Kings Mental Health. Dr. Dean was honored to have the Dean Building on hospital grounds named in his honor.