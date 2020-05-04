Dr. James E. Dean
0 entries

Dr. James E. Dean

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Dr. James E. Dean

Dr. James E. Dean

January 13, 1930-April 30, 2020

Dr. James E. Dean passed away peacefully in his sleep April 29th at Oakmont Assistant Living in El Dorado Hills, CA.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth (Betty), son James B, parents Edward and Dorothy Dean, brother Dr. Richard Dean, sisters Arlene Kasun, Sister Linda S.C.L, and Dorothy Dorville.

He is survived by his daughter Mary Davis (Mark) of El Dorado Hills, CA daughter-in law Linda Dean of Portland, OR, grandchildren Lt JG James A Dean, Paige, Holly and Dean Davis, brother Dr. David Dean (Tay) Omaha, NE and many nieces and nephews.

Dr. Dean graduated from Carrol College (Helena, MT) in 1951 and graduated Creighton University Medical School (Omaha, NE) in June 1955. He fulfilled his Internship at St. Luke's Hospital (Duluth, MN) from 1955 to 1956. He then began his residency in Internal Medicine at Leahy Clinic (Boston, MA) from September 1956 until June 1958. He completed his residency at Scripps Clinic (La Jolla) in 1959. Dr. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 until 1961. In 1961 he and his wife Betty moved to Hanford, CA where he practiced medicine until his retirement in 2015. During his years of practice he served on the boards of Sacred Heart Hospital and as Chief of the Medical Staff from 1991 - 1992. He was a member of the Board of Directors at Kings Mental Health. Dr. Dean was honored to have the Dean Building on hospital grounds named in his honor.

Dr. Dean will always be remembered for his kindness and gentleness.

He will be missed by his family and his many friends.

A private interment will take place in Hanford, CA at Calvary Cemetery with a Memorial Mass to be scheduled at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of James Dean as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News