Douglas R Rush
March 31, 1956 - July 25, 2019
Doug passed away on July 25th in Idaho Falls, ID at the age of 63. He was born in Selma, Ca to James Turner and Margie Rush of Selma. Doug was born and raised there where he attended Selma High School. He played football and worked at his parent's service stations and eventually became ‘The MAN' at Freeway Lanes Bowling Alley.
Doug was a phenomenal bowler, bowling his first perfect 300 game, on Apr 8th 1982, at the age of 26. Doug did not bowl just one, but two perfect games in the same night. He bowled a total of 7 perfect games in his career with almost a dozen that were just one strike short. One 800 series and multiple 700 series.
Doug worked in construction in his early years and managed the bar at Cedar Lanes before moving to Colorado in 1999. That's when he met the love of his life Karen Rush and married her in October of 2003. In 2017 Doug and Karen moved to Wyoming, where Doug lived the remainder of his life.
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jim Rush.
He is survived by his wife, Karen Rush of Wyoming, brother, Larry Rush of Kingsburg, daughters, Margie Dana of Angels Camp, Rachel Feagin of Fresno, Melissa James of Kingsburg and sons, Danny and Sidney James of Clovis, and Kevin James of Selma, as well as twenty two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug 19th at 10am at Floral Memorial Park Cemetery, Selma, CA.
A celebration of life will be held immediately following the service, at Freeway Lanes Bowling Alley, Selma, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.