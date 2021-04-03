Douglas John Dutra, aka “Snoop Doug”, born to Ernest & Wanda Dutra on September 13, 1956, went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2021. Doug was an especially important person to many. He was and still is an amazing Father, Papa, Son and Brother. He is an icon in Lemoore, remembered by all as being the main man at Lemoore Auto Supply for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, from cheering them on at their games to car rides to McDonalds and even building go-carts in his shop, he always made time for them and made them smile. He loved to gather for a BBQ and watch the S.F. Giants and 49ers. Doug had a nickname for just about everybody that was important to him. His jokes and sense of humor is something that none of us will ever forget.
Doug is survived by his parents, Brother Donald Dutra (Lorrie), Sisters Denise German (Bruce) and Deanna Koelewyn (Don), Daughters Janelle McClory, Kayla Goff (Kohlman) and Emilee Dutra and Son Ross Powers (Jennifer), as well as nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 5th at 10:00 am at the Lemoore Cemetery with a Celebration of Life to follow immediately at the Stratford Portuguese Hall located at 19617 Empire St. in Stratford, CA 93266.
