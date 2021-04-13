Douglas E. O'Daniel

Douglas Eugene O 'Daniel, longtime resident of Hanford, CA; born June 17, 1939, in McAlester, Oklahoma, passed away March 31, 2021 surrounded by family. Doug was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend.
When Doug was six months old his family moved from Oklahoma to California.
Son to Cleo and Marie (Wheat) O'Daniel, he was one of eight children, of which seven survived to adulthood. Doug was preceded in death by his brothers Buford “Dan” O'Daniel and Bonnie, Johnny O'Daniel, Harry O'Daniel, and sister Anita O'Daniel Rapozo. Doug is survived by his wife of fifty-five years LaVerne Serafine O'Daniel; daughters Lisa O'Daniel and Brad, and Julie Anne O'Daniel and her three children Cameron O'Daniel Clay, Kayley O'Daniel Clay, and Cory O'Daniel Clay; and faithful pet Ebony; siblings Arlene O'Daniel, Jerry Leroy O'Daniel and Helen, sister-in-law Diane O'Daniel; niece Laurie O'Daniel Piestrup and Nathan; nephews Chris ODaniel, Kevin O'Daniel and Candis; great-nephews Ryan ODaniel and Connor O'Daniel; great-nieces Courtney Grauer and Morgan Kessler; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Doug and LaVerne were married on June 19, 1965, at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford, CA where they set up their lifelong residency. In a unique twist of fate Doug's two brothers (Jerry and Johnny) realized what a catch the Serafine sisters were and married LaVernes two sisters (Helen and Diane).
Doug had various jobs over the years, one of which he worked in the production department making ice cream at Superior Dairy, which was where he began his lifelong love of maplenut ice cream. The majority of his work career was in farming because he preferred the outdoors. Saturdays and summers Lisa and Julie would regularly tag along and ride in the tractor with their dad. He enjoyed this time very much.
Doug took up fishing when he met his future father-in-law, Frank Serafine. You could find him fishing most weekends with his father-in-law and later he continued the tradition with his brothers, nephews, grandsons and friends.
Later on in life, many of his nights and weekends were spent at baseball, football, and soccer fields and dance studios watching his grandchildren.
About forty years ago Doug invested in a pool table, and that became another hobby where many hours were spent with family and friends in “Doug's Pool Hall”. The pool table was one of his best ideas because friends and family would drop in to play a game or two when they saw Doug in the garage. These last few years Mondays were designated Pool Day with his brother Leroy and cousin Barry Sewell, and whoever else wanted to join. LaVerne, Lisa, and Julie knew not to make any plans for him on Mondays.
After retirement Doug could be found in his garage where people stopped in to visit. About six years ago when his neighbors across the street had a baby named Little Dayne, it was like Doug had another grandson. He certainly loved and talked about Little Dayne like he was.
** Due to Covid restrictions we highly encourage those wishing to pay their respects attend the visitation being held Thursday, April 15, 2021 from 4 pm 7 pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home; 100 W. Bush Street, Hanford, CA 93230.
The Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at 11 am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home.
** Due to Covid restrictions the graveside service is limited to 25 people; therefore, will be reserved for immediate family only. Burial at Calvary Cemetery; 11680 South 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230.
