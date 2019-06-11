{{featured_button_text}}

Dorothy Marie Scott-Richardson

August 23, 1939-June 9, 2019

Dorothy was born to Eugene and Geneva Richardson on August 23, 1939 in Ash Flat, Arkansas and Passed away June 9, 2019 at the age of 79 in Visalia, Ca. Dorothy grew-up in Hanford, Ca, and graduated in 1957, she married the love of her life Robert Scott and they had 3 children, and worked for J.G Boswell for 45 years. Robert passed away in 1994 and she was remarried to Ranyard Richardson. She is survived by daughters Jammie Hammond (husband) Steve, Denise Mowdy, grandchildren Jodi Broom, Dillon Mowdy, Jonathan Hammond, Robert Marlow, great grandchildren Kaylee, Braxton, Declan, and Travis and many nieces & nephews and cousins. She is Preceded in death by her husband Robert Scott and Daughter Rhonda Marlow, Sister Neva Rhea.

Graveside Service will be June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona, CA. Services are in the care of Peers-Lorentzen Funeral Service

