Dorothy Mae Cotton
Dorothy Mae Cotton

July 17, 1932 - January 16, 2021

Dorothy Mae Cotton, 88, of Lemoore passed away January 16th. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

