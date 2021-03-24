Dorise Lee Trickett

Dorie was born June 19, 1938 in Wister Oklahoma passed away March 12, 2021 at age 82 in Marysville, California. Was preceded in death by her husband Lee Welch and her daughter Cheryl Legg from her first marriage Theron Legg also two sisters Ruth Ryia, Paula Leach two brothers Marvin Trickett and Wayne Trickett. She is survived by her daughter Janet Legg and her sisters Joyce Salcedo, Sue Grimes and Sandy Ragsdale. Online condolences at smithfamilychapel.com
