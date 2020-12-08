Doris Helen (Skoglund) Shaw was born on September 18, 1933 in Kingsburg, California. Doris passed away of natural causes on November 29, 2020, at the age of 87. She was the middle daughter of the late Ed and Esther Skoglund, who were the founders of the Kingsburg Historical Society. Their families were among the original Swedish settlers in the early 1900 's. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and loved sharing stories of her grandparents.
Doris graduated from Kingsburg High School in 1951. She married Richard Wall of Dinuba, son of Art and Tena Wall. They settled in San Jose and then as a single mother worked for the Valley Medical Center in San Jose. She later moved to Sunnyvale. In 1973 the family moved to Gresham Oregon, where she lived for 47 years. She worked for Western Medical Hospital in Portland until her retirement. After retirement, she lived and worked parttime at Fairlawn Retirement Community.
For many years Doris attended Springwater Church in Gresham. Her faith in the lord was central to her life. She loved people, and whether at work, Church, or where she lived Doris made friends, and plenty of them.
Doris is survived by her 4 children, Carol (Rich) Gross, Norman (Thea) Wall, Garry Wall and Kathy (Sean) Currier; loving grandmother to Rebecca (Chris) Reetz, Ashley Wall, Joe Wall and David Gross; as well as great grandmother to Ethan, Eli and Ezra Reetz. She is also survived by her sister, Alice Scott of Merced and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Lois McNabb and husbands Richard Wall & Don Shaw.
Family will have a celebration of life at a later date.
