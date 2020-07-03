Doris Ann Carpenter Logan
August 10, 1923 – June 20, 2020
Doris passed away on June 20, 2020 at her Hanford home.
Doris was born at her grandmother’s rural home near Dinuba, California August 10, 1923 to John and Nellie (Ross) Carpenter. The family moved numerous times and she attended numerous schools during her childhood and graduated from Corcoran High School in 1942.
She married Leslie B. Logan in May 1945 and began her married life as a farmer’s wife. She kept busy helping with farming and always had sewing, knitting, gardening and raising her two children to occupy her time along with lots of letter writing. Her husband passed away in 2004 and she sold the farm in 2005 and moved to town to live with her daughter and son in law in 2006.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Nellie Carpenter, her husband of 59 ½ years Leslie B Logan, son L. Rick Logan, sister Joy Hansen and brother Ross Carpenter.
She is survived by daughter Arlene and son in law Jack “Jay” Stiff, grandsons James Alan Stiff of Las Vegas Nevada, Andrew R. Stiff and wife Jackie and great grandsons Logan and Cian of Thornton Colorado and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private services are under the direction of People’s Funeral Chapel in Hanford.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or your favorite charity.
Family and Friends are invited to view Doris’ legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by People’s Funeral Chapel
584-5591
