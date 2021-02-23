Dories Ayame (Sanda) Sanwo, 95, passed away on January 4,2021 in Fresno.
Dories was born in San Jose, California, on June 21, 1925.
She was the eighth of nine children born to Michimatsu and Chiyono Sanda, farmers in the San Jose area. During World War II, she and her family were sent to Japanese American internment camps in Poston, Arizona. Towards the end of the war, Dories was released from the camp and worked in Minneapolis, and eventually returned with her family to San Jose after World War II ended. She went to business college in San Jose and worked as a secretary and stenographer.
She married George Sanwo and moved to Kingsburg in 1959, where they lived for 55 years. She worked at home and on their farm of grapes. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, origami artwork and other crafts. In retirement, she and George enjoyed traveling and watching Fresno State athletics.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Sanwo, and is survived by her daughter Monica Lewandowski, son-in-law Dennis and their son Andrew of Columbus, OH; daughter Janine Nakazawa, son-in-law Thomas and their daughters Allison and Kellie of Fresno; sister Shirlee Sanda of San Jose, CA; and several nephews and nieces. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family is grateful to the staff of Vintage Gardens for their excellent and loving care the past few years.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.