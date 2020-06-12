× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dorene Rae Watson (Netto)

November 3, 1943 – June 2, 2020

Dorene Rae Watson (Netto) was born on November 3, 1943 to Frank and Robertta Netto in Hanford, CA. She passed away peacefully at her home in Hanford on June 2, 2020.

Dorene worked for Bank of America for 33 years in Hanford and in the San Francisco Bay Area and retired as a bank manager. After her first retirement, she worked for an orthodontist in Palo Alto as a receptionist where she was able to connect with people daily. After her final retirement, she returned to Hanford to be closer to her family and friends.

Dorene was active in her sorority, Theta Tau Theta (Pi Alpha chapter) and volunteered weekly at the soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour in Hanford. Her greatest love was interacting with people and these organizations gave her the opportunity to do just that. She will be remembered by those who loved her as always offering “a penny” in exchange for a favor.