Dorene Rae Watson (Netto)
November 3, 1943 – June 2, 2020
Dorene Rae Watson (Netto) was born on November 3, 1943 to Frank and Robertta Netto in Hanford, CA. She passed away peacefully at her home in Hanford on June 2, 2020.
Dorene worked for Bank of America for 33 years in Hanford and in the San Francisco Bay Area and retired as a bank manager. After her first retirement, she worked for an orthodontist in Palo Alto as a receptionist where she was able to connect with people daily. After her final retirement, she returned to Hanford to be closer to her family and friends.
Dorene was active in her sorority, Theta Tau Theta (Pi Alpha chapter) and volunteered weekly at the soup kitchen at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour in Hanford. Her greatest love was interacting with people and these organizations gave her the opportunity to do just that. She will be remembered by those who loved her as always offering “a penny” in exchange for a favor.
Dorene is survived by her son, Craig Watson (Heather) of Oceanside, CA. and her brother, Frank Netto (Mary Ann) of Hanford, whom she affectionately called “Brother”. She is also survived by her nephew, Frank Netto (Sheri) of Clovis and her niece, Lisa Cunha (John) of Hanford. She had a tremendous love for her great-nephews, Davis Netto of Clovis, Tanner Cunha and Shane Cunha, both from Hanford.
Private services will be held at a later date..
Dorene's family would like to thank Vicki Tos, her cousin, for her constant support and Gomie, Rebecca, and Diane for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers and in her memory, contributions can be made to your favorite charity, to the soup kitchen at Episcopal Church of the Saviour in Hanford or to her sorority:
Pi Alpha, c/o Wenona Leoni;
17490 S. Westlawn,
Riverdale, CA 93656,
