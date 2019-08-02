{{featured_button_text}}

Dora Barba

February 24, 1924-July 7, 2019

Dora Barba, 95, passed peacefully in her sleep on July 7, 2019. Dora leaves behind: Her daughter, Carmen (Barba) Luttringer; her son, William Barba; and granddaughters' Gina Costigan, Christina Landeros; Jillian Barba; and four great grandchildren. Dora was proceeded in death by her parents, Saturnino and Carmen Menchaca, her husband Jose Barba, and grandson, Joshua Barba, Brothers Pete, Ray, Toly Menchaca and sisters Helen Menchaca and Beatrice Torres.

Dora was a lifelong resident of Hanford born in 1924. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson and went on to graduate from Hanford High School in 1945. She met Jose Barba, of Huntington Beach, and married in 1948. They designed and built their home and Dora's House of Beauty in 1960. Dora and Jose were married for over 63 years enjoying all that family life and small-town living provides.

Dora had a passion for cooking, gardening, her family, friends, and perhaps most importantly, her Faith. She began each day with her morning prayers and ended each day with the same practice; she prayed her rosary daily and would often be seen lighting her St. Jude candles.

Services for Dora will be held at St. Brigid's Catholic church in Hanford, California on August 9th at 9am.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to St. Rose McCarthy School.

