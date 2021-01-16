Donnie Rutledge Leavens

June 16, 1924 January 10, 2021
Donnie Louise Leavens, age 96, was born on June 16, 1924 in Hanford, CA and made her journey to heaven with her family at her side on Sunday Jan. 10, 2021. Donnie was the daughter of William Logan and Alice Rutledge of Hanford, CA
Donnie attended school in Armona, CA and graduated from Hanford High School in 1942. She met her husband Ed, outside of Superior Dairy Ice Cream Parlor in Hanford. Donnie was enjoying an ice cream with her friends from Hanford when they happened to run into some boys from Lemoore High School. Donnie loved to tell the story of how one of the boys had stolen her shoe and that Ed had gotten it back for her. This was where it all began
Soon after Ed and Donnie began dating, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to Germany during World War II. After his return from the war, he and Donnie were married on Jan. 17, 1946. Donnie was working as an operator for Pacific Bell Telephone in Hanford when Ed was sent to Camp Lee, Virginia. The two newlyweds were determined to be together, so Donnie joined Ed about two weeks after he arrived in Virginia. Their stay was a short one and Ed was again transferred, but this time to Carlisle, Pennsylvania. After their return to Hanford, Donnie continued working for Pacific Bell. She and Ed raised their family in Hanford and Donnie went on to become a Line Assigner with Pac Bell. She retired in 1982 after 34 years of service.
Ed and Donnie loved to dance and for many years they enjoyed The Pastime in Lemoore as well as Fifth Lane in Huron. They also made numerous drives to Morro Bay and never missed having dinner at their favorite restaurant, The Great America Fish Company. They enjoyed Lake Tahoe, Las Vegas, Reno, and Laughlin, Nevada. They spent a lot of time at Bass Lake where Ed's sister, Betty Nelson and her husband Gene had a beautiful cabin. Everyone was always welcome and many family members would join them there.
Donnie loved sports and she and Ed rarely missed their son's and grandchildren's games, whether it was baseball, softball, basketball, football, or soccer. She was a fan of the San Francisco Giants and the Golden State Warriors and always made sure to watch every game.
Donnie always liked to have friends and family over to her home to visit and she was the host of many years of holiday dinners. You always felt welcome at her home and you never left her home hungry. She made the best enchiladas and beans, beef stew, salmon patties, and peanut butter cookies. She always served a full meal for everyone at her table.
Besides spending time with her family, Donnie was an avid Bingo player and always had a spot reserved at The Palace Bingo Hall in Lemoore. She also played at the local community Bingo sites and developed many friendships over the years.
After Ed passed in 2014, Donnie moved to The Remington Retirement Community in Hanford in April of 2017. She had a beautiful apartment there and she made many new friendships. She resided there for close to four years and during that time she and her companion, Glenn Powell, were always on the go and they enjoyed many outings with both of their families.
Donnie never met a stranger and everyone she met was drawn to her kindness and love. She cared deeply for her family as well as her many friends, and she never forgot a birthday or anniversary. When she loved you, you knew it, as it was always unconditionally and for always.
Although our hearts are broken and we will always miss our Mom, Grandma, Nanny, and Nana, we have a lifetime of so many beautiful memories to cherish and we were very fortunate to have had her with us for so long. She lived close to 100 years and she was our shining light that will continue to shine in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents: William Logan Rutledge and Alice Rutledge, sisters Juanita Rogers, Eulalia Bevers, and Lucille Simas.
Donnie is survived by her children: daughter Linda Koester, son Rick Leavens and daughter-in-law Kaye, and son Mike Leavens.
Grandchildren: Lisa Perkins and husband Tony, Eric Skaggs, Rich Leavens and wife Linae, Nolan Leavens and wife Abby, Leslie Lone and husband Trent, Jason Leavens and wife Kelly, and Jamie Johnson.
Great-Grandchildren: Travis Perkins, Justin Perkins and wife Stacie, Seth Perkins, McKena Main and husband Neil, Mason Leavens, Michael Leavens, Gavyn Leavens, Tyler Leavens, Rylie Leavens, Kayece Flood and husband Aaron, Bryce Rodrigues, Daulton Lone, Briana Leavens, Tori Leavens, Jenna Leavens, Kaylee Craveiro, Carissa Craveiro, Jordyn Kelly, Justice Johnson, Jaylyn Kelly, and Marcus Johnson.
Great-Great Grandchildren: Kinsley Grace Perkins, Maverick Gene Flood, Tanner Main, Tyson Main, and Cole Main.
Donnie is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews that were very special to her.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to the numerous family and friends who offered support and prayers during this difficult time. Also, a sincere thank you to the staff at The Remington, Dr. Dustin Raber, and Darren Peterson and staff at American Care Hospice for their wonderful care and support.
At Donnie's request, there will be no services. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to: American Care-Fran Peterson Hospice Foundation, 5323 W. Hillsdale, Visalia, CA 93291
