Donna Rae Hames, born June 18, 1945 in Vancouver, British Columbia, passed away on August 3, 2020 in Nashwauk, Minnesota.
Donna worked at Guardian Ambulance of Lemoore for many years before going to Kings County Ambulance. She also worked for Armona Elementary School Parkview as a yard aide, special education aide and assisted at the library. Donna volunteered for the Kings County Sheriff Department Citizen's On Patrol (COP) Program at the Armona COP office patrol unit. She was also active as the secretary for Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS) for 5 years through the Central Valley Chapter of COPS in Fresno, CA.
Her talents included singing and painting; she painted the advertisements on the backboards of the Lemoore, Hanford and Armona ball diamonds. Donna attended the United Methodist Church and later became a pagan. She served as the den leader for Girl Scouts for several years.
She is survived by her husband Michael Hames, Nashwauk, MN, children, Joseph D. (Susan) Hames, Dallas, TX, Sarah Jane (Jeremiah) Anderson, Eureka, CA, who were both adopted by Michael Hames, son Michael “Robbie” (Khrissy Lokilani) Hames, Hanford, CA, and raised for 5 years, James Yount, of Nashwauk, MN, and seven grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Donavon and Ivy (Anderson) Mason and brother, Wayne Mason.
Donna Rae Hames will be missed by many folks, especially by her husband Michael Hames.
Celebration of Life services will be held at People's Funeral Chapel on Friday, March 12th at 2:30 pm and 3:30 pm. Funeral services performed by Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing, MN and People's Funeral Chapel in Hanford, CA.
