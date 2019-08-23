{{featured_button_text}}
Donna Lee La Rue
Perkins, Kristen

Donna Lee La Rue

June 20, 1945 – August 20, 2019

Donna Lee Prespare La Rue, 74, of Hanford, was called home on August 20, 2019 with her family by her side. Donna was born in Utica New York, the youngest of 10 children, to Clifford Prespare and Elsie Van Vranken Prespare.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Richard La Rue, three children Charlene (Joe) Gumke of Salinas, Richard (Veronica) La Rue of Visalia, and Danette (Dusty) Keeler of Bakersfield; 10 grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother Clifford Prespare of Tennessee; many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Donna graduated from Whitesboro High School in New York and moved to Fresno in 1964, to go to college, attending Fresno State. She attended Federico's Beauty College and worked as an instructor for several years while raising her family. In 1982 they moved their family to Salinas CA where she worked as an instructor at Salinas Beauty College. While in Salinas, Donna worked as a counselor at Joblink and then took a job at the Salinas juvenile hall as a counselor. She enjoyed law enforcement and went on to attend and graduate from the police academy which started her long career for the department of corrections. She worked at Wasco, Corcoran, Corcoran CSATF, Pleasant Valley, Avenal and CTF Soledad; as a counselor, teacher and vice principle. While working full time, Donna attended CSU Sacramento and earned her Master's degree. After retirement Donna spent her time with family and friends enjoying life.

Donna loved traveling the world with Richard. They also enjoyed camping, boating, square dancing, playing cards, and most of all being with family. Recently she joined the Red Hats and a Mahjong group that she enjoyed. Throughout her lifetime Donna has made great friends and many memories.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, August 31st at 11am at the Episcopal Church of the Saviour; 519 N. Douty St, Hanford, CA 93230.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.

Family and Friends are invited to view Donna's legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.

Services by People's Funeral Chapel

584-5591

