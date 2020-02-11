Donald Wayne Montgomery
Donald Wayne Montgomery

December 23, 1933-February 7, 2020

Donald Wayne Montgomery, 86, of Bartlesville, died Friday in Bartlesville.

Services will be held 2 p.m. on Thursday, at the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel, with Rev. Tom Cox officiating. Services are under the direction of Carter Davis and the Davis Family Funeral Home – Walker Brown Chapel.

