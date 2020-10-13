Donald W. Mello passed away on September 14, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinsons Disease. Donald was the only child of Walter and Evelyn Mello, born on August 23, 1934 in Lemoore. He attended local schools and graduated from Lemoore High School in 1953. Following graduation, Donald enlisted in the National Guard. Later that year, he married Beverly J. Figueiredo and they were married for 63 years. Don and Bev (as family and friends referred to them) worked side-by-side building their service station business while raising their two children. Donald enjoyed country-western music and he and Beverly loved to dance. They were members of the Jolly Bunch and attended their regular monthly dances for many years. Another passion of Donalds was hunting, whether it be deer or elk, dove or pheasant, it would find itself on the family dinner table. After retiring, Donald and Beverly spent most of their time either in Pismo Beach or traveling; however, always making frequent trips home for their grandsons baseball and basketball games and other family gatherings.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents Walter Mello (1985) and Evelyn Clement Mello (2000), and his loving wife Beverly J. Mello (2016). He is survived by his daughter Donna Stout (Dave) and his son Todd Mello (Laurie). He also leaves his grandsons Dustin Stout (Stacy), Derek Stout (Lindsey), Travis Mello (Glennda Meyer) and Darren Mello, and his great grandchildren Kenley, Aviana and Maddox Stout, and Kaytlin and Deegan Mello.
Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held for immediate family.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Service.
