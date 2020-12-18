If you tried to describe Don McKinney to somebody you might think of John Wayne for his natural swagger or Will Rogers for his wit and charm and maybe Johnny Cash for the way he did exactly what he wanted, damn the rules. But truth be told, there has never been another man alive or dead like Don McKinney. He was a father, a husband, a grandfather and a hero. He was born a jet engine and thats the way he lived.
Donald Lee McKinney was born on August 3rd, 1934 to Daniel Curtis and Mary Edith McKinney in Oklahoma City. He was the youngest of four children by a long stretch. He was doted on by his mother and described his father as mostly uninterested. A characteristic Don vowed not to repeat with his son.
He grew up poor, during the depression. He didnt have much, maybe thats why he never wanted anyone he loved to go without. He was generous to everyone with everything he had to give. He never met a dog he didnt like. He never met a cat because he didnt care to be introduced. He hated chicken with a kind of fanaticism that could only be described as religious. That hatred carried over to all fowl and in a final middle finger to turkey, he passed away on Thanksgiving Day 2020.
He had a Norman Rockwell childhood, if Norman Rockwell had painted kids collecting empty soda bottles along the road, shooting cans with a BB gun, stealing sacramental wine from the rectory basement of the local Catholic Church, going on midnight peach orchard raids and engaging in other nefarious activities with his friends, as jet engines do.
At 15 Don joined the Oklahoma Air National Guard through a summer program for kids. When the Korean War broke out, his squadron was activated and Don, still 15, was, due to a clerical oversight, now in the Air Force. He shipped off to England Air Force Base in Florida as an aircraft electrician. After 18 months Don was honorably discharged for being 16.
In true jet engine fashion, Don joined the Navy three days before his 18th birthday. He was stationed in Honolulu with Naval Squadron VR-8 where he was a radioman on a Super Constellation retracing Nimitzs island-hopping campaign between the Hawaiian territory and occupied Japan.
Don met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Jenkins, while on leave in Oklahoma City at a church wiener roast. They were married a year later on July 27th 1956. Mary Ann happily embraced the nomadic life of a Navy wife that would take her on the adventure of a lifetime.
After his enlistment was up, Don received a BA in Earth Science Education from Oklahoma University a degree he never used. One day, walking across campus, his jet engine tugged on his sleeve and he signed up to be a Navy pilot.
Fittingly, Don was commissioned at the 50th year of Naval Aviation Ceremony in Pensacola, Florida. He got his wings of gold on August 31st 1962, attached them to his jet engine and became a fighter and attack pilot flying ADs, (nicknamed The Big Iron Beast of Warbirds) on the carrier Bon Homme Richard. Ultimately, Don would record 476 landings on six aircraft carriers and be certified on more than a dozen aircraft.
Shortly thereafter, his son, Donald Mark McKinney (Mark), was born. Dons priorities shifted. He eventually quit going to sea to be a father to Mark, a move that would substantially hinder his advancement in the Navy. But with typical Don McKinney nonchalance, he didnt care. He wasnt in it for the rank. He happily traded in his jet engine for the mantle of father, Boy Scout leader, dirt bike rider, scuba diver, backpacker, driving instructor, adventure guide and mentor still a hero, but one on a more personal level.
Don spent 30 years serving his country in the military. He won the Air Medal with the Numeral 9, Navy Commendation Medal with Combat V, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal with a Bronze Star, Vietnam Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Medal with Palm and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. Like most who went through combat, he rarely talked about it, so his stories will be buried along with his ribbons and medals. He retired as a Commander.
Don McKinney had an innate ability with two things airplanes and kids. There wasnt a kid who met Don who didnt adore him and he adored them, but none more than his granddaughter Quinlan Clare McKinney (Quin). Don and Quin were fast friends. She loved going up in his airplane. He would give her a thrill floating the dog, meaning making the small stuffed Dalmatian he kept on the dash float up during a stall. He bought a baby carrier for his bike and towed her along on 100 mile rides through the Sierras. When he built an airplane, he named it after her.
Don continued to fly after the Navy. He flew fire contracts in the Sierras and trained Navy Pilots on all aspects of the FA18 at the flight simulator at Lemoore Naval Air Station. Over his lifetime, Don touched hundreds of people with wisdom, leadership, generosity and love. He leaves behind a legacy that ensures he will live on in the hearts, minds and actions of others for many years to come.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Sisters Opal Acton (Hugh), Mary Ferrell (JC), brother Denham Curtis McKinney, niece Sharon Ferrell Baker (Johnny) and nephew Ronnie McKinney. He is survived by his Wife Mary Ann Jenkins McKinney, son Donald Mark McKinney (Laura Forman), Granddaughter Quinlan Clare McKinney, bonus granddaughter Georgia Burks, nephews Randy Acton (Patsy) Terry McKinney, nieces Kay Ferrell Knighton (Ralph) and Rosalie McKinney Spencer.
Due to Covid-19 Don will be buried in a private ceremony at Grangeville Cemetery near Lemoore, California with full military honors. A celebration of life will be held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma when it is safe again.
