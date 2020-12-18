Donald Gene Workman was born on Oct. 12, 1932 to Clarence and Oma Workman in Pawnee City, NE. He was the second child with 3 siblings. The family lived on a farm and had livestock and crops. Don majored in 4-H in grades 1-12 in Humboldt and Table Rock, NE.
When he was 19, he joined the Air Force to serve during the Korean War. He proceeded to serve for 4 years in various locations including Thule, Greenland and Edwards Air Force Base. During this time, Don grew to love, respect and honor his country. One of the highlights of his life was going on the Honor Flight to Washington D.C. in April 2016.
In 1954, Don met a young lady that he couldn't shake loose from for 64 years. He and Evelyn Hansen were married on June 23, 1956, while Don was still in the service. After getting out of the service, Don worked briefly for civil service. It didn't take him long to know that he didn't want to do that for the rest of his life. Don used the money from the GI Bill to attend Pharmacy School. The first stop on that journey was pre pharmacy at Reedley College. In Reedley, Don's son Scott was born. Next, the family moved to L.A. in order for Don to attend U.S.C. Pharmacy School. During those years, daughters Tami and Lisa were born. After completing school, they moved to Kingsburg, CA and praised the Lord they day they got results in the mail that Don had passed his test and was now a licensed pharmacist!
Eventually, Don and Evelyn purchased Model Drug in Kingsburg. Their children and many others grew up working at the drug store and soda fountain. Many fond memories and connections with the community were made at Model Drug.
When the time came for semi-retirement, Don got very involved in city projects. He was chairmen of the beautification committee for many years along with many other committees. In 1990 he was honored as Kingsburg's Citizen of the Year. Don was intent on beautifying Kingsburg, but still made time to enjoy traveling with friends and family.
Don was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church of Kingsburg and served on Stewardship and Properties for many years, which he really enjoyed. Above all, Don loved his Lord and Savior, in whose arms he now rests.
Don's legacy lives on with his family. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Evelyn Workman; his children and their spouses, Scott and Lori Workman, Tami and Bill Dodd, and Lisa and Blake Carlson; his grandchildren and their spouses, Wes and CJ Workman, Candace and Andrew Snell, Tyler and Cheryl Carlson, Chelsey and David Salazar, Jenna and Caleb Diepersloot, April and Kris Kalender, and Nick Dodd; his great-granchildren, Gatlin and Blakeleigh Snell, Cala and Sadie Workman, Lowell and Joaquin Salazar, Owen Carlson, Clay, Bella and Evie Diepersloot, and 2 more baby boys expected in 2021. He is also survived by a brother, Eldon and his wife Vickie from Tulsa, OK and a sister, Betty Jo and her husband Dave Phillips in Humboldt NE.
