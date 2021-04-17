Donald Alvin Duinkerken 90, of Riverdale entered into eternal rest on April 9th 2021, at his home after a battle with prostate cancer.
Donald was born in Corcoran on the dairy farm to Herman & Alice Duinkerken. He resided most of his life in Laton. Don had a love of fast cars and drag raced in his younger years and won numerous trophies. He loved going to Nascar races and watching them every Sunday. Don was a retired self-employed trucker; he took pride in his business and was known for his hard work ethics.
Don is survived by his daughter Debbie Duggan & husband Brownie, Son Roger Duinkerken & wife Laura, Son Ronnie Duinkeren & wife DeeDee & their 2 kids of Fresno. His Sister Jeanette Mauck and 6 grandchildren Dawn Loogman, Katie Dewey, Tanner Duggan & Beau, Jacob & Grant Duinkerken and 5 Great grandchildren, Jase, Kyle, Katelyn Dewey & Blaine & Racey Ekberg all of Riverdale.
He was preceded in death by his brother Herman Jr. Sister Pauline Van Groningen & Daughter Sharon.
A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton on April 19th, 2021 11 Am
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.