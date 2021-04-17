You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Alvin Duinkerken
0 entries

Donald Alvin Duinkerken

April 9, 2021

  • 0
Donald Alvin Duinkerken.jpg

Donald Alvin Duinkerken 90, of Riverdale entered into eternal rest on April 9th 2021, at his home after a battle with prostate cancer.

Donald was born in Corcoran on the dairy farm to Herman & Alice Duinkerken. He resided most of his life in Laton. Don had a love of fast cars and drag raced in his younger years and won numerous trophies. He loved going to Nascar races and watching them every Sunday. Don was a retired self-employed trucker; he took pride in his business and was known for his hard work ethics.

Don is survived by his daughter Debbie Duggan & husband Brownie, Son Roger Duinkerken & wife Laura, Son Ronnie Duinkeren & wife DeeDee & their 2 kids of Fresno. His Sister Jeanette Mauck and 6 grandchildren Dawn Loogman, Katie Dewey, Tanner Duggan & Beau, Jacob & Grant Duinkerken and 5 Great grandchildren, Jase, Kyle, Katelyn Dewey & Blaine & Racey Ekberg all of Riverdale.

He was preceded in death by his brother Herman Jr. Sister Pauline Van Groningen & Daughter Sharon.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Laton on April 19th, 2021 11 Am

To plant a tree in memory of Donald Duinkerken as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News