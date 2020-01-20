Don Joseph Bettencourt
March 18, 1930 – January 14, 2020
Don Joseph Bettencourt passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020, at the age of 89. Born in Hanford on March 18, 1930 to Frank and Josephine Bettencourt, Don grew up with a strong work ethic on his family's dairy farm with his brother, Fleming, and sister Lilian Verheul. He was a graduate of St. Rose-Thomas McCarthy Catholic School and Hanford High before marrying his childhood sweetheart LaVerne Simas (1950). He proudly served his country in Korea as part of the U.S. Army. After being honorably discharged in 1953, Don returned to his dairy farming roots. He dedicated over 70 years of his life to farming, embodied hard work, and took pride in teaching younger generations how to tend the soil.
Don had an unwavering love for his family and for working the land. He lived life to the fullest by enjoying the simple pleasures, whether it was sharing a cup of coffee with friends or singing along to Elvis records with his grandchildren. Always an animal lover, he took in many strays as pets (most recently, Minnie and El Gato) that benefited from his kind heart. In his later years, Don stayed active on the farm and was happiest on his John Deere Gator.
He is survived by his loving wife LaVerne of 69 years; children Steve Bettencourt (Diane), Cheryl Silva (Mike), and Kathie Thomas (Mike); seven grandchildren Kama Day (Mike), Josh Bettencourt (Maya), Jacob Bettencourt (Kacey), Jessica Machado (Joseph), Brent Silva, Monica Silva, and Marisa Silva; his cherished great grandchildren Zachary, McKenzie, Ella, Corinne, and Erick; and many nieces and nephews. His family will dearly miss a loving husband, father, and Papa. His service will be held at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1001 N. Douty St., Hanford, CA on January 25, 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a gift to the Hanford Foundation for Vocational Ag, 5051 12th Ave., Hanford, CA.
