Don Guglielmoni
10-26-1940-08-09-2020
Don Guglielmoni, age 79, passed away on August 9th, 2020, at Kaweah Delta Hospital with his daughter by his side. Don was born on October 26, 1940 to Mildred (Guglielmoni) Trowbridge of Burrell and Leonard Christianson of Fresno. Don spent most of his childhood in the Burrell lanare area where he attended elementary school. His family then moved to Riverdale where Don attended High school. It was in the small town of Riverdale where he met the love of his life, Carol Swanson. Don and Carol were married on July 5th, 1962, and had three children Kathy Woodruff, Don Guglielmoni Jr., Sandi Camara and later to join our family, Sheila Pendleton.
Don will be remembered for his dedication to family and friends, his strong values, and hard work. Don started out driving tractor for a few years before discovering his love for the open road. He remained a Truck Driver for over fifty years, making many lifelong friends along the way. Don spent many hours driving and you could always find him on the CB radio using his handle, Cannonball, talking trucks for hours. On Sunday's you could find him in his favorite chair watching Nascar. Don is survived by his daughters: Kathy Woodruff, Sandi(Bryan)Camara, and Sheila (Rick)Pendleton; his Grandchildren: Danielle Flores, Brandon(Destini) Guglielmoni, Mandi (Chris)Woodruff-Moreno, Kayla Atkins, Shayna Woodruff, and Courtney and Jeremy Camara; and his great grandchildren: Brayden, Amelia, William, kastiel and Enoch. Don is proceeded in death by his wife Carol, son Don Jr. his parents, one
brother Roger Leoni, nephews Eric Leoni, and Carl Newman.
To carry on Don's Memory his daughters, grandchildren great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews, one brother Gerald(Wenona)Leoni, brothers and sisters in-law Eileen Leoni, Janice Berutto, Arlene(Mitchell) Frith, Judy(Carl) Newman, and Alice(Louie)Ramirez.
"Dad you taught us the value of hard work, pride and determination."
Don was a dad and papa to many, you will be deeply missed, we all love you very much, until we meet again.
Don's services will be graveside at Fowler cemetery on August 21st 2020 at 10:30 am.
Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA. You may visit Dons story at www.ywcares.con and write condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.