Don F. Dunn March 12, 1957 – July 17, 2020
On Friday, July 17, 2020 – The World lost a true cowboy. Don F Dunn, 63, of Laton lost his short but hard fought battle with leukemia. Don was a retired correctional officer and local farmer. In his early years he was involved in the GoCart Racing Circuit with his dad and his brothers. Later he attended the Gary Leffew Bull Riding Academy and continued to rodeo for many years using Salinas California as his home base. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed epic hunting trips with his brothers and sons, fishing, shooting, water sports and hanging out at his ranch on the Kings River. Don loved traveling with his wife, Kay, to their home in the Cayman Islands and enjoyed many things there including, the Lonestar Bar and Grill, where the locals lovingly coined him “Donnie Walnuts.” Like most Cowboys he had a special place in his heart for kids and animals but most especially he loved spending time with his nine grandchildren and his dog, Pepper. Don's presence was felt the moment he walked into a room and he will be greatly missed by many. Our world may be a bit dimmer without him here but his light will shine brightly in Heaven.
Don was preceded in death by his sister Charlene. Don is survived by his parents, Don & Deloris Dunn of Valley Springs, his wife, Kay of Laton, his children, Kendra (Steve) of Visalia, Mike (Katie) of Mokelumne Hill, Jeff (Ashley) of Nipomo, Donnie Jr. of Ione, and Krista of Visalia. Grandchildren: Wyatt, Kylie, Garrett, Ashlynd, Haylie, Alexis, Paige, Blaze and Rylie. brothers: Larry (Susan) of Escalon, David (Tami) of Salinas, Greg (Michelle) of Lemon Cove and ten nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. Mohammed Bukari and Kathy Norkunas, RN at the Community Cancer Center in Clovis and to Dr. Amandeep Salhotra and the entire supportive staff at the City of Hope in Duarte, CA. Any remembrances in Don’s name can be sent to the City of Hope in Duarte.
