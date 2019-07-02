{{featured_button_text}}
Dolores C. Amarantes

January 6, 1931 – June 28, 2019

Dolores C. Amarantes of Riverdale passed away on June 28, 2019 in Selma, CA at the age of 88. Dolores was born in Hardwick, CA and lived in the Riverdale area most of her life. Dolores married the love of her life George on March 17, 1947 and celebrated 56 years of marriage in which they raised three beautiful daughters. Dolores loved spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, raising gardens, and watching the hummingbirds in her yard.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband George Amarantes and her daughter Phoebe Lane. Dolores is survived by her daughters Georgina Couch (Ken) and Claudia Avila (James) both of Riverdale, 6 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M.at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Vigil Rosary Service will be held on Monday at 6:00 P.M. at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peter's Catholic Church with burial to follow at Lemoore Cemetery

