{{featured_button_text}}
Doña Louise Stout

Doña Louise Stout

December 12, 1958-August 30, 2019

Doña Louise Stout, 60, of Kingsburg passed away on Friday , August 30th, 2019. She was born December 12th, 1958, in Pasadena, CA.

Doña leaves behind her husband Darrel Stout; her three children Kenneth James Stout, David Nolan Stout and William Lloyd Stout; their spouses Shannon Elizabeth Stout and Shannon Marie Stout; and five grandchildren Jessica Marie Stout (15), Darrel Gregory Stout (13), Madison Jean Stout (12), Ashlynn Louise Stout (11), and Seth Orion Stout (9).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She was preceded in death by: Father, Robert Dean Karren, Mother, Janet Louise Podany, Step Father, Thomas Podany and Grandson, Zachary James Stout.

She lives on in the memories of her caring gestures, loving smile, and infectious laugh.

Graveside services will be held Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 10 am at Kingsburg Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow at Pub-n-Sub, Kingsburg.

In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers. PO Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments