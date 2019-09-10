Doña Louise Stout
December 12, 1958-August 30, 2019
Doña Louise Stout, 60, of Kingsburg passed away on Friday , August 30th, 2019. She was born December 12th, 1958, in Pasadena, CA.
Doña leaves behind her husband Darrel Stout; her three children Kenneth James Stout, David Nolan Stout and William Lloyd Stout; their spouses Shannon Elizabeth Stout and Shannon Marie Stout; and five grandchildren Jessica Marie Stout (15), Darrel Gregory Stout (13), Madison Jean Stout (12), Ashlynn Louise Stout (11), and Seth Orion Stout (9).
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by: Father, Robert Dean Karren, Mother, Janet Louise Podany, Step Father, Thomas Podany and Grandson, Zachary James Stout.
She lives on in the memories of her caring gestures, loving smile, and infectious laugh.
Graveside services will be held Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 10 am at Kingsburg Cemetery. A celebration of life to follow at Pub-n-Sub, Kingsburg.
In lieu of flowers donations maybe made to the: Kingsburg Cancer Volunteers. PO Box 26, Kingsburg, CA 93631
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.