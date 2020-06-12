× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dianne M. Pilgrim

February 7, 1972-May 27, 2020

A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and educator.

Dianne is the oldest daughter born to John and Carolyn Martin on February 7th, 1972 in Corcoran California. Dianne attended schools in Hanford and Laton California. While attending school in Laton Dianne met the love of her life, Randy Pilgrim. Randy proposed to Dianne the night she graduated from Laton High School. They were married on May 22nd, 1993. They have three wonderful children; a daughter, Raenni, and sons, Randy John (RJ) and Ryan.

Dianne had a passion for children and received her AA degree in Early Childhood at West Hills College; where she played volleyball and softball. She furthered her education by receiving her BS degree in Child Development at Fresno State. For the past 6 years Dianne was a Teacher/ECE specialist-coach for Kings County Office of Education and was currently pursuing her elementary teaching credential. Prior to this she was employed as a Teacher/Director at the COS Child Development Center for 19 years.