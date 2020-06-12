Dianne M. Pilgrim
February 7, 1972-May 27, 2020
A loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend, and educator.
Dianne is the oldest daughter born to John and Carolyn Martin on February 7th, 1972 in Corcoran California. Dianne attended schools in Hanford and Laton California. While attending school in Laton Dianne met the love of her life, Randy Pilgrim. Randy proposed to Dianne the night she graduated from Laton High School. They were married on May 22nd, 1993. They have three wonderful children; a daughter, Raenni, and sons, Randy John (RJ) and Ryan.
Dianne had a passion for children and received her AA degree in Early Childhood at West Hills College; where she played volleyball and softball. She furthered her education by receiving her BS degree in Child Development at Fresno State. For the past 6 years Dianne was a Teacher/ECE specialist-coach for Kings County Office of Education and was currently pursuing her elementary teaching credential. Prior to this she was employed as a Teacher/Director at the COS Child Development Center for 19 years.
Dianne was a loyal and intense San Francisco Giants fan. She and Randy traveled to as many Giants games as possible. Dianne enjoyed kayaking, going to the beach, visiting her large extended family and her many friends. Dianne's family and friends were very important to her.
Dianne leaves behind her husband Randy Pilgrim, their three children Raenni, Randy John and Ryan Pilgrim who live in Visalia. Her parents John and Carolyn Martin from Hanford, three sisters Nancy (Nathan) Hunt from Hanford, Terri (Richie) Azevedo from Laton, and Stacey (Phillip) Martin-Bowers from Tulare. In addition Dianne leaves behind an extended Martin and Pilgrim family where she is adored by her nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The Martin family would like to thank the Pilgrim Family for all of the love they bestowed on Dianne over the years. Both the Martin and Pilgrim Families greatly appreciate the love and support they have been given during this difficult time.
A celebration of Dianne's life will be held at a later date.
Lord,
Give me the strength in my weakness,
Give me faith in my fear,
Give me power in my powerlessness,
I'm trusting you,
AMEN
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.