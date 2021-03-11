Diane Y. Montgomery

Diane Yvonne Montgomery (Miguel) passed peacefully from this life on March 7, 2021 with her husband of 65 years by her side. She was born August 19, 1936 in Hanford, CA to Viola and Manual P. Miguel and is loved by all that were fortunate enough to know her.
Diane married her high school sweet heart and worked hard alongside him to create and maintain a large animal veterinary practice, a loving household and a family rich in Christian beliefs. She was involved with many local clubs throughout the years including: Young Home Makers, Jolly Bunch, Cabrillo Club, Pioneer School Parent Association, and was a project leader for Grangeville 4-H. She was also an active member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church serving as a religious education teacher and Eucharistic minister and in later years faithfully attended St. Brigid Catholic Church.
She is survived by her husband Gary E. Montgomery, two daughters Garen Oliveira (Louie), Yvonne Jessup (Gil) both of Hanford, five grandchildren: Laura Goodreau of Hanford, James Goodreau of San Luis Obispo, Graydon Jessup (Jade) of Hanford, Tanner Jessup of Visalia and Ragan Jessup of Hanford, her brother Marvin Miguel and numerous nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters Marlene Worrell and Beverly Hagood.
Visitation will be March 15th from 3:00 to 7:00pm at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, a Rosary and Funeral Mass will be said on March 16th beginning at 9:30 at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Hanford. Due to Pandemic restrictions, burial will be private.
