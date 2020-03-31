Diane Louise Christenson

Diane, was born to Louie and Marjorie Tomasetti, on June 6, 1944, in Fresno, California. She was the oldest of eight siblings. She grew up in Riverdale, California, attended Riverdale Elementary School and Riverdale High School. She graduated from Fresno State, in 1966 with a degree in Liberal Studies where she met and married the love of her life, Eric Christenson.

Diane and Eric, were married on December 22, 1967, and were blessed with three children, Ted, Aaron, and Amy. Diane, was an excellent example of a wife, mother, grandma, sister, zia and friend. She was a very caring and giving person. The most valuable gift she gave was the gift of her time and attention. She took the time to make whomever she was with feel important and loved by focusing her attention on them and making even the day-to-day tasks fun. Her free time was spent attending sporting events, spending time with family and planning Fourth of July parties. She loved being in the kitchen with her loved ones making cookies, bierocks, and salsa. Diane, loved to travel and always kept a journal documenting the adventures. She traveled with friends and family to Italy, multiple states, and many trips to the mountains and coast.