Diane Louise Christenson
June 6, 1944-March 27, 2020
Diane Louise Christenson, age 75, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, with family by her side.
Diane, was born to Louie and Marjorie Tomasetti, on June 6, 1944, in Fresno, California. She was the oldest of eight siblings. She grew up in Riverdale, California, attended Riverdale Elementary School and Riverdale High School. She graduated from Fresno State, in 1966 with a degree in Liberal Studies where she met and married the love of her life, Eric Christenson.
Diane and Eric, were married on December 22, 1967, and were blessed with three children, Ted, Aaron, and Amy. Diane, was an excellent example of a wife, mother, grandma, sister, zia and friend. She was a very caring and giving person. The most valuable gift she gave was the gift of her time and attention. She took the time to make whomever she was with feel important and loved by focusing her attention on them and making even the day-to-day tasks fun. Her free time was spent attending sporting events, spending time with family and planning Fourth of July parties. She loved being in the kitchen with her loved ones making cookies, bierocks, and salsa. Diane, loved to travel and always kept a journal documenting the adventures. She traveled with friends and family to Italy, multiple states, and many trips to the mountains and coast.
Diane, taught thirty-six years at Fipps Primary School in Riverdale. She was a dedicated teacher, that provided many memorable experiences for her students, from hatching chicks and geese, to entering student projects into the Spring Festival. She always made learning fun.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Louie and Marjorie Tomasetti; father and mother-in-law, Theodore and Beulah Mae (Jackie) Christenson; and brothers, David and Jeff Tomasetti.
She is survived by her husband, of 53 years Eric Christenson; sons, Ted Christenson, Aaron and daughter-in-law, Carol Christenson, daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Matt Gamble; grandchildren, Ashley and Mark Nielsen, Aryn Taylor and Royce O'Dell, Gavin, Trevor, and Luke Gamble; great grandchildren, Adelynn, Eric and Mae Nielsen, Rowyn and Ryder O'Dell; sisters, Nancy Baldwin and Susan Kuckenbaker (Mike); brothers, Lewis Tomasetti (Madeline), Benny Tomasetti (Lorraine), and Greg Tomasetti (Jean); sister-in-laws, Sue Paloutzian (Allan) and Jeanette Tomasetti; and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
The family is planning a small private burial at Oak Grove Cemetery.
