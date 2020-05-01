Dewayne Dewayne Shults, Sr.
Dewayne Dewayne Shults, Sr.

Dewayne Leon Shults, Sr.

January 1, 1941 – April 29, 2020

Dewayne Leon Shults, Sr., 79, of Avenal passed away April 29th. Services will be held at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.

