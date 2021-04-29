You have permission to edit this article.
Deolinda L. Van Vliet
Deolinda L. Van Vliet

April 2, 1935 - April 26, 2021

Deolinda L. Van Vliet, 86, of Lemoore passed away April 26th. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.#

