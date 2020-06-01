Dena Pollard
February 16, 1936-May 23, 2020
Dena was the wife of the late Robert Pollard. She is survived by her daughters Ellen Baxley of Bakersfield, Susan Hagopjan of Clovis, 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, David Cline, her sister, Donna Sullivan, and her father, Jim Fry, of Clearlake.
Dena had been a resident of Selma, California for the past 40 years.
She was a School Bus Driver and Trainer for over 35 years. During her career, she won several awards from both the school districts and the California Highway Patrol.
She will be missed by her family, friends, and the thousands of kids she picked up in the morning and brought home safely in the afternoon.
