Deloris June Gonsalves
June 12, 1923 – June 11, 2020
Deloris June Gonsalves, passed away peacefully one day short of her 97th birthday in her own home in Hanford, CA on June 11, 2020. Born on June 12, 1923, in Hanford to Portuguese immigrants Manuel and Maria Gonsalves. She was the youngest of seven children, preceded in death by her mother and father, brothers Frank, Edward, Pete and Rolland Gonsalves, along with her two beloved sisters Mary Gonsalves Fasso and Aldean Gonsalves Simas.
Deloris graduated from Hanford High School Class of 1942, one of the happiest years of her life. Post graduation, she followed her brother Pete and his wife Virginia to Oakland to work in a shipyard. After World War II she began working in the aircraft industry in Fresno.
In the early 50's, Deloris enjoyed working with her brother Pete and her sister Mary Fasso at Gonsalves-Fasso Flowers and Nursery, always going above and beyond for their customers.
In the late 50's, Deloris joined the family farm named after her parents, Gonsalves M&M Farms where she continued for the remainder of her life.
Deloris is survived by her nieces Nonnette Fasso Rhoades, Suzette Fasso Smith, Coleen Gonsalves Duty and her nephews Frank Gonsalves, Garry Gonsalves, Kelly Rhoades and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
