July 23, 1947-March 13, 2020

Beloved mother, grandmother and sister Delores “Lola” Ortega entered God’s heavenly kingdom on March 13, 2020 at the age of 72. She passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family. Lola was born to Alfredo and Mary Bermudez in Fresno, CA. She grew up in Kingsburg, raised her family in Fowler and moved to Sanger where she lived the remainder of her life.   
Lola was a woman of great faith. She was a strong, hard-working and devoted mother. She loved to dance, travel and visit with family and friends. She worked over 20 years as an Agricultural Food Inspector for the USDA and many years at the Del Monte Cannery.
She is survived by her children Anthony Ortega (Gloria), Mary Helen Ortega Montero (Eli) and Isabel Ortega Cambridge (Lenny), eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and her siblings Mary Reyna, Ruven and Rufus Bermudez. She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings; Jr., George and Jesse Bermudez and Nellie Lopez.
Mass will be held at 9am on July 24, 2020 at Selma’s St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. A private burial will be held at the Selma Cemetery. Everyone must wear a mask. Thomas-Marcom Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ortega Family.
