Delores L. Ortega "Lola"
July 23, 1947 - March 13, 2020
Delores L. Ortega "Lola," a long time resident of Sanger, California passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020. An outdoor mass will be held at 9am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California. Everyone must wear a mask and please bring your own chairs. A private burial will be held at the Floral Memorial Park in Selma, California.
To plant a tree in memory of Delores Ortega as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.