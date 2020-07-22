Delores L. Ortega "Lola"
Delores L. Ortega "Lola"

Delores L. Ortega "Lola"
July 23, 1947 - March 13, 2020


Delores L. Ortega "Lola," a long time resident of Sanger, California passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020.  An outdoor mass will be held at 9am on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Kingsburg, California. Everyone must wear a mask and please bring your own chairs. A private burial will be held at the Floral Memorial Park in Selma, California.
