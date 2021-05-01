Delores C. Cotta Garcia

Delores was born to Francisco Vieira Cotta Sr. and Lily T Leal Cotta on August 12, 1926 in Tulare County. She passed on to her Eternal Home with the Lord on February 17, 2021 in Reno, NV at the home of her son Anthony (Tony) R. Martin III and his wife, Janet.
Delores was a longtime resident of Hanford California, where she and her siblings lived and worked side by side on the dairy farm with their parents.
She was married for a brief time to Anthony R. Martin, Jr of Hanford, until he passed away suddenly leaving her expecting their son, Anthony R. Martin, III. She met and married George Garcia of Hanford nine years later and together with her son they made their home on the original family farm. In time they added twin girls to the family, Victoria and Veronica Garcia.
Delores was employed for 25 years with Swift Creamery working in the ice cream department, and after retirement she and George moved their family to Pismo Beach, CA where they lived for over 40 years.
Delores enjoyed being involved with family and friends. She loved cooking for people and for functions, which was her pride and joy and a passion passed on to her son and grandchildren. She enjoyed camping trips and being involved with Portuguese festivities. Delores loved to keep busy which included being the cook for the priests of St. Pauls Catholic Church in Pismo Beach, CA until well into her early 80s.
In her later years she went to Reno, NV to live with her son and daughter-in-law who became her caregivers, and thanks to their loving care she lived her last days surrounded in peace and love.
Delores is preceded in death by both of her husbands Anthony R. Martin Jr and George Garcia; her parents Francisco and Lily Cotta; brother and sister-in-law Frank V. Cotta, Jr and Cecilia Cotta of Hanford, and a sister Virginia Cotta Grassman of Washington state. Delores leaves behind her loving family including her son Anthony (Tony) R Martin (Janet) of Reno, her daughters Victoria Harrington and Veronica Campbell of Pismo Beach, granddaughters Anna-Marie Bratton (Tony), Cynthia Avelar (David), grandsons Daniel Harrington, and Devon Madson (Amy), eight great- grandchildren and five great great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Bibiana Leal (Albert) of Tulare; her half-brothers Tony Cotta (Victoria) of Hanford and Carlos Cotta (Lori) of Middleboro, MA; as well as many, many nephews and nieces who all will miss their Tia Delores and remember her fondly for her tasty meals when they would visit her over the years, because she always welcomed all that would stop by to visit.
Memorial Mass Scheduled for May 14, 2021 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, corner of Douty and Florinda Streets; at 11:30 a.m. Masks and Distancing Required. Interment will follow on May 15, 2021 at Los Osos Valley Memorial Park in Los Osos, CA. 12:00-1:00 p.m.
