Delbert Cooper

Delbert Gene Cooper of Laton, Ca age 85 passed away on Jan. 17th at the home of his son Duane E. Cooper after a brief illness. He was born in Micawber, Oklahoma on July 19, 1935. He came to Laton, Ca with his mother Goldia Berkeley Stafford in 1940. Delbert attended Laton schools graduating from LHS in 1953. He started his career as a house painter during the summers of his high school years. Delbert joined the Painters Local Union #294 and remained a dues paying member for over 65 years.
In Delbert's spare time he enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with the family. When the boys where younger he loved taking them out to deep sea fish. Delbert was a member of the Elks and although not an official member he would tag along with his wife Ginger who was of the United States Marshalls Posse. He will also be remembered for his love of cooking and his famous fudge and sugar cookies that he brought every year to Christmas.
He is survived by his wife Virginia (Ginger ) Adams Cooper and their sons Denis, Daniel & wife Rhonda, Donnel, Duane & wife Denise, Douglas and Darrin & wife Kelly. 17 Grandchildren, 30 Great Grandchildren and 3 Great Great Grandsons. Numerous Adams, Berkely, Cooper & Shelton Cousins. He will proceed in death of his Mother Goldia and Grandson Joshua Cooper.
At this time there will be a Memorial service held at a later date at the Laton Lions Hall, Hopefully in July around his birthday. He will deeply missed by all.
