Deborah Lynn Fugate

May 22, 1954 – November 8, 2019

Deborah “Debbie” Fugate passed away peacefully on Friday, November 8, 2019 surrounded by her family after fighting a long battle against metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Hanford, CA May 22, 1954. Graduated Hanford High School in 1972. She spent 40 years of her life in Hanford, CA, 8 years in Los Banos, CA, and the last 9 years in Visalia, CA. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family. She had a passion for gardening, organization, sewing, and cooking. Her warm and compassionate heart, along with her sense of humor will be remembered by all she touched.

She was preceded in death by her mother Wilma Coulon. She is survived by her beloved husband of 38 years, Ted Fugate, son, Michael Fugate (Vanessa Cordova), daughter, Amy Fugate, granddaughters, Desiray, Jacqueline, and Camille; father, Bill Coulon, brother, Danny Coulon (Karen Coulon), sister, Donna Mounce; numerous cousins and nieces/nephews.

Memorial services and Celebration of Life will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Sierra Baptist Church 1437 E. Walnut Ave. Visalia, CA 93292. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Debbie Fugate's honor to: The City of Hope.

Service information

Nov 19
Memorial
Tuesday, November 19, 2019
11:00AM-12:00PM
Sierra Baptist Church
1437 E. Walnut Ave.
Visalia, CA 93277
