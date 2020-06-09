× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deborah J Bassett

February 4, 1955-May 24, 2020

Deborah J Bassett, 65, died peacefully in her home on May 24, 2020 in Manchester, New Jersey. Debbie was the daughter of Doe and Bernice Paolini, who both preceded her in death. She lived in Hanford, CA until 2014, when she relocated to the east coast to be closer to her daughter.

Debbie worked as a registered nurse and truly loved what she did, the people she worked with and the the patients that she cared for. She was funny, caring and always went the extra mile for someone in need. This was true even in her last weeks as she helped members of her community that were unable to go to the grocery store for themselves.

Debbie was a devoted mother who always put her daughter first, from childhood swim meets to making sure she had a fully stocked first aid kit even as a 37 year old adult.

She leaves behind her daughter Tracey Bassett-Tanz, son in-law Joshua Tanz, and a large and loving extended family. A memorial will be held in her honor in her hometown of Hanford, CA at a future date to be announced. Please contact the family directly if you would like to be notified when arrangements are made.

