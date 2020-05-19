Deborah Ann Sobolewski
October 5, 1952-May 15, 2020
On Friday, May 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, the Lord called “Debbie” home. Deborah Ann Sobolewski was born on October 05, 1952 in Lake Charles, LA to Henry and Dolores Olson. She attended Ramona High School in Riverside, California. She would later go on to pursue a career in nursing, obtaining her LVN license.
Debbie became the “medical authority” of the family, and was always available to answer medical questions, offer advice, bandage, and of course, kiss the wounds of her children and grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Olson, her mother, Dolores Olson, and two brothers, Johnny and David Olson. She is survived by her husband, Stephen M. Sobolewski, sisters, Judith Stokes, Kathryn Carter, and a brother, Richard Olson. She is also survived by her children, Christopher Sobolewski, Laurie Sobolewski, Danielle Nelson, Jennifer Moss, Kathryn Sobolewski, and grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley, Kendall, Karley, Grant, Justin, Jaden, Josiah, Jenessa, Jillian, Jase, and great grandchild, Alana.
Debbie was loved by her family and surrounded by the people who mattered most to her during her final days. She will be remembered for her many “quirky” ways, her political views, her passionate “pro-life” stance, and the love she had for her family.
We trust the Lord has taken our dear Debbie to be with Him in Heaven, and she is finally at peace, re-united with her dad, mom, Johnny and David.
There will be a Memorial Mass and a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date. Remembrances may be made in memorial to Deborah Ann Sobolewski to: Tulare – Kings Right to Life, 1716 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia, CA 93291
