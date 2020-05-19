× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Deborah Ann Sobolewski

October 5, 1952-May 15, 2020

On Friday, May 15, 2020, after a long battle with cancer, the Lord called “Debbie” home. Deborah Ann Sobolewski was born on October 05, 1952 in Lake Charles, LA to Henry and Dolores Olson. She attended Ramona High School in Riverside, California. She would later go on to pursue a career in nursing, obtaining her LVN license.

Debbie became the “medical authority” of the family, and was always available to answer medical questions, offer advice, bandage, and of course, kiss the wounds of her children and grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Olson, her mother, Dolores Olson, and two brothers, Johnny and David Olson. She is survived by her husband, Stephen M. Sobolewski, sisters, Judith Stokes, Kathryn Carter, and a brother, Richard Olson. She is also survived by her children, Christopher Sobolewski, Laurie Sobolewski, Danielle Nelson, Jennifer Moss, Kathryn Sobolewski, and grandchildren, Jordan, Ashley, Kendall, Karley, Grant, Justin, Jaden, Josiah, Jenessa, Jillian, Jase, and great grandchild, Alana.