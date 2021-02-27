You have permission to edit this article.
David R. Snell
David R. Snell

December 21, 1948 -February 9, 2021

David R. Snell, 72, of Lemoore passed away February 9th in Scottsdale AZ. Dave is survived by his wife Barbara of 40 years; his children Frank Snell (Patti), Andrea Nedved, David Snell Jr. (Konico), Douglas Snell (Jenn), James Snell (Nicole); brother John Snell (Shirley); sister Elizabeth Snell (Karen), and nineteen grandchildren. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. The family will notify loved ones in the future if a service is scheduled.

