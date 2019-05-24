{{featured_button_text}}
David R. Flores

May 11, 1960 - May 1, 2019

On May 1, 2019, after a lengthy illness, our beloved David R. Flores was called home to be with his Lord. David was born in Hanford and was lifelong resident. The last 25 years he was employed by the Walmart Pharmacy department as an Asset Protection employee, until last year in August. He is preceded in death by his parents, Felix Flores and Irene Arredondo, his brother Rudy Flores, nephews; Jimmy & Blake Gorge, Freddie Alcala and niece Annabell Alcala.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Rachel Gutierrez, his sisters; Linda & Norma Flores, his stepdaughters; Megan Rhea, Amanda Gutierrez, Stepsons; Mario and Matt Gutierrez, and two granddaughters; Gracie and Scarlett Halsey all of Hanford. He also leaves behind his loving nephews and nieces, whom he made a lasting impact on.

He loved with a passion. It didn't matter if you were blood related or not, his love was divided equally between those he called family. He was always ready to lend a helping hand. He charmed his way through life with a pleasant disposition, humor, and cheerful attitude. David has a generous soul and was easy going. He was a committed sports fan watching his college and professional teams such as the USC Trojans, Oakland Raiders, LA Lakers, and LA Dodgers. David enjoyed watching the games with his friends and family. He was gifted with a good number of close friends, and David appreciated the many hospital visits he received from them especially Martin.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hanford Pentecostal Church 323 E. Eleventh St. Hanford, Ca. Reception to follow immediately after the service.

Arrangements under the direction of Yost & Webb Funeral Care 213 N. Irwin St. Hanford, CA 582-5400

