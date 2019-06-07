David Norman Gage
August 21 1940 - May 13th 2019
On Monday afternoon, May 13, David Norman Gage, age 78 of Hanford, passed away due to a tragic accident. David was born to Grace and Harold Gage in Santa Ana, CA. At age 3 David and his family relocated to the Hanford-Lemoore area which he called home most of his life. He graduated from Armona Union Academy and went on to college at Pacific Union College. After living in Colorado for a while, where he became involved in the dairy business, he returned to Hanford and established an auto mechanic shop. It was his love for children that brought him back to Armona Union Academy as a teacher, shop manager and school bus driver. It was this connection that made him the beloved leader of the King's Crusaders Pathfinder Club. He enjoyed nature and was an avid back-packer. Always a firm believer in God, he was very active in the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church. Selfless and caring, David spent many hours helping others. He loved to laugh and have friends gathered around. He was loved by all.
David is preceded in death by his mother, Grace and his father, Harold. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn, his 5 children; David Jr., Greg, Ted, Harold and Anita McDonald, 3 step-children; Michelle Brady, David Steward, and Jill Fulkes, 16 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren, sister, Carolyn (and Richard) Oman and brother, Robert (and Barbara) Gage.
A memorial service will be held on June 8 at 3:00 p.m. at the Lemoore Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1035 E. Hanford-Armona Road, Lemoore, CA 93245.
In lieu of flowers donations may be given to the King's Crusaders Pathfinder Club, 1035 E. Hanford-Armona Road, Lemoore, CA 93245.
