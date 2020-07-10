David C. Drake
October 8,1946  June 28, 2020

 

David C. Drake was born in England, Arkansas, the youngest of 6 children, to Mary Irene and Elbert Drake. David served in the Army as a Mechanic and returned home to continue his passion.  His passion led him to a long career working on various types of engines. David was known to enjoy life and he lived it to the fullest. He always took it one day at a time and made sure to enjoy each and every day. David kept to himself but was always willing to help others when they needed it. He had a heart of gold! David passed on just as he would have wished, sleeping in his own bed peacefully.

          David is survived by his 3 daughters: Celeste Banuelos (Rick), Rebecca Guerrero (Robert), and Heather Close (Bryan). Also surviving him are 7 grandchildren: Ryan Banuelos, Victoria Chavez. Taylor Banuelos, Sebastian Guerrero, Brynn Close. Brylee Close, Brysan Close and 3 great-children: Prince Lopez, Emersyn Banuelos. Grace Banuelos. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you all have one beer for our Dad! A "Celebration of Life" will take place at Bryan and Heather’s home on July 18, 2020 at 5:00 P.M. 21445 S. Christina Ct., Riverdale, CA 93656.

