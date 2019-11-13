David A. DaLuz
April 17, 1942 – November 8, 2019
David Anthony DaLuz passed away on November 8, 2019 in Hanford, California. David was born April 17, 1942 in New Bedford, MA to Antonio and Georgianna DaLuz. David served in Special Forces during the Vietnam War Era.
David completed Special Forces training group and served with the USAJFKCEN for Special Warfare (assigned to 6th SFGA), as a Morse Code and Communications Instructor in 1964-1965. After completion of OCS in 1966, David was assigned to 7th Special Forces Group during this assignment he completed the SF Officer course. In 1966 he served in the 5th Special Forces group in the Republic of South Vietnam. His tour of duty included 6 months as C.O. of Signal Company, 5th G.R. HQs in Nha Trang and 6 months as Signal Officer of Company C, 5th SFGA, Da Nang. In 1968-1969, David served as C.O. of Signal Company, 6th SFGA at Fort Bragg, NC. David retired in 1980. He was a member of the Special Forces Association C-1-18 in Fayetteville, NC.
David was a loving and caring husband to his wife of 31 years, Marlene DaLuz of Hanford, CA he is also survived by step-sons, Sean Costa & wife Teri of Meridian, Idaho and Brian Costa of Nashville, TN. He also leaves his step-granddaughter Kaitlyn Costa of Meridian, Idaho.
Visitation for David will be on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 12:00- 2:00pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA. Funeral service will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:30am at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, CA.
Arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Service
