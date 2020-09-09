Daryl William Bitter passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 28, 2020. Daryl was born in Selma, California February 9, 1940 to George and Mildred Bitter. He grew up in Selma, graduating from Selma High school in 1957. His love of sports led him to play varsity football, basketball and baseball at Selma High. He attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in the study of soil sciences and more importantly where he met his wife Susan. Daryl and Susan married in 1964.
Daryl worked for several years in the agricultural industry in the California Central Valley. During this time, he served for four years in the United States Army and Army Reserves, leaving with the rank of Staff Sargent. He then worked several years at the family pharmacy in Selma. In
1974 Daryl began a 31 year career, as an underground construction superintendent, with Granite construction, which took him all over California, while keeping Stockton as is home.
After retirement in 2005, Daryls two passions were traveling with Susan all across the globe and playing golf. Daryl and Susan made it to almost every continent on the planet, but their favorite vacation spot was Hawaii. As important as travel was, Daryl was a regular on the golf courses in and around Stockton. He was a member of the Elkhorn golf course and found great joy with all the friends he made playing golf.
Daryl was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother, brother-in law, uncle and friend. His sense of humor will be remembered by everyone he touched.
He loved his family and reveled in picking out toys and gifts for his grandchildren. Being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren was the highlight of his life. His love for his entire family knew no bounds, and he was always happy to visit with them all.
Its impossible to say how much his children loved him, respected him and counted on him. A person could not ask for a better father. We will miss him forever.
Daryl is survived by his wife Susan, his children Gregory (Rebecca) and Jennifer (Eric), his loving grandchildren Zachary, George, Clark and Ginger, his brother Robert Bitter (Barbara), brother-in-law Scott McElmury (Elaine), sister-in-law Pat McElmury, nieces and nephews, Bradley Bitter (Kimberly), Brian Bitter (Ellen), Bonnie Bitter, Scott McElmury (Ray Smith), and Daniel McElmury (Victoria), and great nieces, Brielle Bitter, April Bitter, Zoe Bitter, Kya Bitter and Charlie McElmury.
