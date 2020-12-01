You have permission to edit this article.
Darrol Perry
Darrol Perry

December 7, 1970 -October 6, 2020

It is with a sad heart that we say goodbye to Darrol Perry, beloved son and grandson. Darrol was born December 7, 1970 and passed away October 6, 2020 in Hanford California from a lifelong illness. He attended and graduated from UCLA with a political science degree.

His big love, was buying and selling furniture on the secondary market. In 2012, when his step-father passed away, Darrol had the forsight to turn a yard sale into Peddlers Mall and Hanford Auction House. Through his warm humor, great bargains and hard work, he grew his Facebook Page to over 13,000. In 2015, he opened up "The Place on the Corner" second hand shop at 14th Ave and Grangeville Blvd. He will be remembered and missed by many.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Perry Clemons, aunts Susie Young and Patricia Madruga. He was preceeded in death by his grandmother, Joaquina Perry, grandfather Frank Perry, and step-father Douglas Clemons brothers Don Perry and David Perry.

