Darrell E.Kirby May 19, 1948 – July 16, 2020
My soulmate of 35 years has made his journey from this amazing world to the bliss of afterlife - Darrell Kirby- many know as Dr. Kirby aka Doc. 👀
He was released from his hold here, in peace, on July 16th surrounded by CHOSEN CLOSE Family. It was “light” energy - peace filled - laughter at times as memories were shared. Tears flowed for the memories of past times shared but also understanding that ALL time must pass...
Our son, Craig Kirby and daughter, Krisi Souza Macomb shared as Darrell made his crossing with such love and connection.
Those who knew him well also knew his passion for music and for singing. He had an amazing voice and when he sat with his guitar and sang the song he wrote and composed for me - I knew at that moment that was the man I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.
He loved spending time with his children, Craig and Krisi as well as his grandchildren. One of our favorite songs we tried to live by when we were with our family was, “Living In The Moment.” We recommended: Take the time to be with your loved ones and live in the moment!
One of his favorite life’s adventures was traveling. Darrell planned his vacations, months sometimes up to a year ahead of the actual Vacation “flight” - he had a sense of knowing that material items would be forgotten but memories you can leave for your loved ones to treasure - and vacations are truly precious memories.
I would like to thank each and every one of you for being a part of his life, our life.
Those of you who came in and shared time with us at our HOME office as one of our family of patients❤️we love you ❤️we miss you ❤️and we thank you for all the beautiful memories. He really loved his family of patients and his Family that worked (played) alongside him.
Hoping to celebrate Darrell’s life at a later date. Please consider listening to the song, “Let It Be” by The Beatles and dancing along with Darrell.
PLEASE...I’m reaching into your heart, instead of the beautiful flowers or kindness acts, “Doc” would be smiling from above if your loving donations would go to:
https://makeagift.ucsf.edu/site/SPageServer?pagename=A1_API_GeneralGivingForm&Other=Children%27s%20Cancer%20Fund-B7440 Mention Darrel’s name in the “in honor of” box.
This was Rylan’s doctor at UCSF & does amazing research for future hope for our children battling cancer. “Grandfather” (what Rylan called Darrell) thanks you from above.
Everyone, - PLEASE never let a day go by without showing kindness and love and most importantly forgiveness towards those close to you. Love you ALL
To plant a tree in memory of Darrell E.Kirby as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.